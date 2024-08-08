JOHAN STEYN: How AI is helping rugby and other sports
AI tools are revolutionising performance analysis by eliminating the need for manual video reviews
South Africans will be rooting for the Springboks on Saturday as they take on the Wallabies in Brisbane. Especially so, since the next World Cup will be held in Australia, in 2027, and a lot of adaptation will be required before then if the Boks are to take home the trophy for a record fifth time and third time in a row.
In addition to a number of rule changes, some of which are being trialed in this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, rugby is about to get a huge technological boost that will change every part of the game. Platforms that use artificial intelligence (AI) will change coaching tactics to on-field gameplay strategies. This effect will not be felt only in international rugby but hopefully also at local club, university and school levels. ..
