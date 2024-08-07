MIKE DOLAN: Despite dragging its feet, Fed is not yet behind the curve
07 August 2024 - 16:40
London — The Federal Reserve may be a bit late cutting interest rates, but it’s not yet behind the curve in forestalling a US recession.
For all the wild financial swings and furious trading of the past week, markets have yet to price in a Fed monetary policy stance that would stimulate the economy at any point over the coming two-year cycle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.