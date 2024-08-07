MIA SWART: Who will remember the boy on the bicycle?
Khalid al-Shawa was killed in a blast that also claimed the lives of two journalists
Brave and tireless, Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul was only 27 when he was killed by Israel in Gaza last week. He died with photojournalist Rami al-Rifi when a blast struck the car in which they were driving to cover reaction to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh near Haniyeh’s destroyed house in Shati refugee camp. A boy passing on a bicycle, Khalid al-Shawa, was killed too.
So far in the conflict Israel has killed 165 journalists in Gaza. At an emotional gathering honouring al-Ghoul in Gaza last week, journalists laid down their flak jackets. A friend of the two journalists said to the BBC: “They hadn’t been sleeping for days nor eating. They had even lost a lot of weight.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.