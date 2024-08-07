MAMOKETE LIJANE: Global markets suffer northern hemisphere summer of discontent

Employees of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com work in front of monitors displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo. Picture: Willy Kurniawan
Global markets are again experiencing a northern hemisphere summer of discontent.
There have been 13 episodes of financial market meltdown led by US equities in the period after the financial market crisis. Of these six, almost half, including the current swoon, occurred in the month of August or just after.
Another period that appears to attract market volatility is December-January. The dearth of traders and critical decision-makers on seats during holiday periods leaves markets vulnerable to wild moves. The old finance adage “sell in May and go away” is as true this year as it has ever been.
The publication of worse-than-expected US employment numbers on Friday tipped markets into another regime. The prevailing narrative in financial markets had been that the US economy would experience no recession despite interest rates being higher than they have been in real and nominal terms since the early 2000s.
Given how many times a recession was expected but never arrived, it made sense that markets traded as if recession would never come. That changed on Friday. Markets had to confront the reality that the risks of recession in the US were non-trivial. Maybe that economy would “land” after all.
Rising recession risks are best illustrated by the triggering of the SAHM rule, an indicator based on the unemployment rate, which has historically signalled the start of a reinforcing negative feedback loop between rising unemployment and economic activity.
US economic data has in fact been softening for some time. However, markets had been trading in a regime in which bad economic news was good news for markets. The risk of an acceleration in unemployment and a recessionary outcome in the US has changed the regime to one in which bad economic news is now bad news.
Financial conditions deteriorated dramatically since last week, with the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE volatility index up to 52 points, a level last reached during the height of the pandemic panic of 2020.
We had worried for months that equities were overvalued and the correction, when it came, would be painful. Even so, we have been surprised by how aggressive market moves have been over the past two trading sessions.
Currencies have also had to contend with the unwinding of the Japanese yen carry trade, in which traders borrowed yen at the low rates prevailing in Japan, and invested the proceeds in emerging market currencies such as the rand, on which they earned a far higher rate. While the yen continued to depreciate it made traders a lot of money, but then the yen started rising after the Bank of Japan started raising rates, and the trade no longer made sense. Within the emerging market currency universe, those countries with the highest yields, including the rand, have been hardest hit.
Meanwhile, global growth is sluggish and at risk. The rand and other emerging market currencies benefit most from high commodity prices, which respond to global demand. Between US growth concerns, rising market volatility and eroding carry returns, all in the context of a tepid global growth backdrop, the rand could have a tough few months.
The SA Reserve Bank is expected to cut rates by 50 basis points this year, starting with a 25 basis points move at its September monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. If the global economic outlook worsens, oil prices will also sag even as the rand weakens, building and not eroding the case for rate cuts. The oil price in rand has declined 13.1% from its early July peak, which should consolidate the dovish inflation outlook.
Yet, MPC members are a notoriously skittish lot and will worry about the chaotic adjustments seen in financial markets should it continue. However, this will not be a reason not to ease monetary policy. Only an escalation in the Middle East conflict, which would power oil prices higher, could spoil the local rate cut party.
• Lijane is global markets strategist at Standard Bank CIB.
