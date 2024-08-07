JOHN DLUDLU: A rare word of praise for the executives of Megawatt Park
07 August 2024 - 05:00
It is probably too early to applaud Eskom executives for keeping the lights on during much of this winter. But after a dreadful 2023 a word or two of praise won’t hurt.
Eskom is headed for 150 days without power cuts. The weekly briefings by the Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the colourful electricity minister, have almost become redundant as the Eskom fish continues to do what it was meant to do: swim. ..
