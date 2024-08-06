TOM EATON: Poodles to poems, Games reflect the times we live in
Saudi Arabia to host first Olympic Esports Games next year
06 August 2024 - 05:00
In 1899 an angry huddle of Parisian writers and artists signed a letter in which they denounced the arrival in their beloved city of a vast and hideous object: a monstrous tower, designed and erected by an engineer named Eiffel.
By allowing the abomination to be built, the signatories insisted, Paris was guilty of “making itself irreparably ugly and bringing dishonour to itself”, and was now henceforth cursed to live under “the odious shadow of this odious column of bolted metal”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.