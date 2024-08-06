IAN BREMMER: Jury out on China’s reaction to messy US election
Beijing’s preparation for change apparently centre on meeting challenges created by a second Trump presidency
How will the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership react to the highly unpredictable US election? China’s leaders are convinced that one of the few points America’s Republicans and Democrats agree on is the desire to stunt China’s natural growth and the legitimate expansion of its influence. The two parties, Beijing believes, disagree only on which economic political weapons to use and how and when to use them.
This view from Beijing should come as no surprise to Washington. After all, President Joe Biden followed Donald Trump’s time in power with new tariffs, new technology restrictions and an expansion of anti-China alliances with partners such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and even India. ..
