ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Kenya and Morocco show what is possible
05 August 2024 - 05:00
Travel is the antidote to national neuroses. The opportunity to see how other countries get things done always stretches the Overton window — the range of policies you consider possible.
In the past three weeks I’ve been in SA, Kenya and Morocco, and the latter two made me feel that SA simply lacks ambition. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.