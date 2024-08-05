MICHAEL MORRIS: Miss SA finalist should be defended against loutish jingoism
We can take heart from the support Chidimma Adetshina has received from high-profile commentators
05 August 2024 - 05:00
By what seems a truly perverse inversion, a beauty pageant has succeeded — though without intending to — in exposing the ugliest kind of chauvinism in our midst.
There is nothing good to be said for the loutish jingoism that is shamefully on display in the hounding of SA-born 2024 Miss SA finalist Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina other than that it makes itself visible and so provides a necessary opportunity for self-respecting South Africans to defend her — and to defend belonging at its most fundamental and undiscriminating...
