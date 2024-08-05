BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: The worm in Apple Intelligence as AI poisons market sentiment
05 August 2024 - 05:00
We start the week with the markets as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. And Apple is at the core of several questions market participants have been grappling with this year.
While news broke on Saturday of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway offloading about half its stake in Apple, a local sage, former top-rated Coronation fund manager Sunil Shah, was on my show earlier last week sharing his distaste for Apple and artificial intelligence (AI) mania a day before its second-quarter earnings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.