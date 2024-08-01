PETER BRUCE: Is the writing really on the wall for printed newspapers?
01 August 2024 - 05:00
When Koos Bekker calls time on printed newspapers, as he did in a long piece published in City Press and Rapport this past weekend, it may be that he is talking to his own book.
Explaining the decision by Naspers, of which he is chair, to stop printing a slew of titles in the next few months, he writes that “within a few years, no economy the size of SA’s will have any daily newspaper being sold on the street. Longer term, not even the US.”..
