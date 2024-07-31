YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Indlulamithi scenarios squarely in public domain

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s extolling of the three scenarios for 2035 produced by the Indlulamithi project during his July 18 opening of parliament speech represents the apogee of a development begun almost 25 years ago.
In 2002 then president Thabo Mbeki gave the green light to the policy co-ordination & advisory services unit, headed by Joel Netshitenzhe, for the development of country-level scenarios. The unit corralled the help of some of the leading scenario practitioners and corporates, involving senior bureaucrats including directors-general, and subject specialists from academia, trade unions, the media and civil society.
Titled Memories of the Future: SA in 2014, the scenarios underlined a key tenet — that humans learn not only from past experiences but also from speculation of where the future may be going.
Much is made of the names chosen for the scenarios: in the 2002 case the theme of transport and popular language was used. Hence we had a Shosholoza scenario, which captured what the successful launch of the Gautrain portended. Other colourful titles in that exercise were S’gudi S’nais, Skedonk and Dulisanang. A review of the scenarios concluded that several developments — in particular the ANC’s historic 2007 Polokwane conference — required a refresh of the scenarios, leading to the launch of SA Scenarios 2025: The Future We Chose in 2008. Again, vivid names were used: Not Yet Uhuru, named after Miriam Makeba’s famous song, captured the developing global financial and ecological crises, speculating on the impact of a Zuma administration, the emergence of a radical left party and the ANC rediscovering its constitutionalist roots in 2017.
The other scenarios were Nkalakatha, which represented the social democratic option, with economic growth occurring through a great national social compact. It even speculated on the end of BEE and affirmative action policies. Sadly, Muvhango, inspired by the popular SA soapie, is the scenario SA has slipped into, marked by decades of corruption, decline in ANC support to about 50%, three provinces being run by coalitions and the emergence of a radical left party.
Such intellectual and speculative activities were given short shrift during the Zuma administration, but the Mapungubwe Institute managed to convince corporate and societal leaders that the scenario process was probably the best way to have open, frank discussions around a post-state capture era.
Thus was born the Indlulamithi (the Nguni word for giraffe) project and a new set of scenarios was launched by Ramaphosa on June 21 2018, which turned out to be international giraffe day.
Given the focus on youth, the scenario names especially involved young people in its formulation, and names were drawn from SA’s creative dance culture — Nayi le Walk, Isibhujwa and Gwarra-Gwarra. It once again used expert insights combined with hard evidence.
In 2021 consultations with other scenario practitioners led the project to conclude that in a post-Covid world with rising geopolitical tensions, the effect of climate change, rapid advances in new technologies and mixed developments in Africa, a new understanding is required of the forces at play and where SA will be by 2035.
This has led to the scenarios that use the avian images referenced by the president, and which will be formally launched on August 1. In many ways the process has come full circle — just as policy co-ordination & advisory services ran the 2002 process, the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation has been a key partner in the current ones, along with vast sections of civil society, political parties, trade unions and the business sector. The 2035 scenarios have also been embedded into the process of developing the Medium-Term Development Plan, the government’s five-year plan for 2024-29.
Corporates as well as provincial and local governments, media organisations and NGOs are already looking at how the scenarios can help in their planning processes — making these truly sovereign scenarios. Some organisations are using the scenarios to “stress test” or “wind tunnel” their existing strategies.
The best use of the scenarios would be to stimulate creative thinking around how organisations and SA could respond to these possible futures — as the country sings, screeches or warbles into the future.
• Abba Omar is director of operations at the Mapungubwe Institute.
