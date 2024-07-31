MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Trafford favours craft winemaking over the treadmill of quantity
‘Rock star’ David Trafford quickly became a poster boy for the Cape wine of the post-1994 era
David Trafford was one of the first generation of “rock star” winemakers. At a time when most producers were born into their positions or studied winemaking to become employees, he gave up his career as an architect and built De Trafford pretty much from scratch in the early 1990s.
He made his reputation as much from his polished red wines as from an innovative approach to chenin, just as the cultivar was becoming fashionable. Best producer at the inaugural Trophy Wine Show in 2002 and two-time winner of Wine Magazine’s Chenin Challenge, he quickly became a poster boy for the “new” Cape wine of the post-1994 era...
