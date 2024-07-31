KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Go, go, Malatsi, go!
The communications minister is right in trying to make smartphones more affordable for citizens to participate in the digital economy
Designer handbags, high-end motor vehicles, sleek yachts, imported perfumery and smartphones — one of these things is the odd-one-out of the luxury goods category, and it isn’t yachts.
I read with interest this week a TechCentral article that reported GNU-ly appointed communications minister Solly Malatsi is planning to engage the National Treasury over the classification (for tax purposes) of smartphones (“particularly 4G devices”) as luxury goods. Smartphones are subject to VAT and import duties, but also a certain ad valorem duty that applies to luxury goods, costs that are invariably passed on to the consumer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.