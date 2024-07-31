JOHAN STEYN: SearchGPT vs Google — the battle for AI-powered search supremacy
New search engine could revolutionise the ease and efficiency with which users access information
31 July 2024 - 05:00
OpenAI has unveiled its new AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT, a pioneering platform that is set to redefine the landscape of internet searches by offering an alternative to traditional giants such as Google and emerging competitors such as Perplexity.
Unlike conventional search engines that present users with a list of links, SearchGPT aims to revolutionise user interaction by providing direct answers and concise summaries, fostering a more intuitive search experience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.