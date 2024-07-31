JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Nonprofit entities provide vital services but work in shadows

Nonprofit entities in SA don’t get their full due. They provide critical social services to the poor and most vulnerable. Long before politicians and government officials show up, nonprofits are often the first to respond to a crisis, either man-made or caused by nature. They also contribute to economic activity and create jobs.
Social services cover a wide range of services that are crucial for the functioning of individuals, families and communities. They include education, health and other forms of care, housing, counselling (formal and informal) and other forms of support. Another service they provide is access to justice.
In some communities nonprofits are the only thing that’s happening, filling a gap long left by dysfunctional municipalities, weakened provincial and national government departments and agencies. Of course, some nonprofits partner with, or are funded by, the government. Others are funded by the private sector and donor agencies.
At their best nonprofits are part of the glue that holds communities together, contributing to individual and community wellbeing. But nonprofits, which are also variously referred to as the third, voluntary, social economy or independent sector, lack statistical visibility. Their activity is often not shown separately in national financial and economic accounts such as the GDP.
The UN has been trying to correct this through its system of national accounts. These are the globally agreed recommendations on how to compile measures of economic activity.“The accounts provide a comprehensive and detailed record of the complex economic activities taking place in an economy and of the interactions among the various economic agents and groups of agents,” the UN says.
The UN says nonprofits cover a wide range of entities and legal forms. However, they share three common features that differentiate them from other entities within an economy. They are not controlled by a government (hence, they are often referred to as non-governmental organisations). They don’t exist to maximise profit and distribute them to shareholders (which is where the term nonprofit comes from). Lastly, people who engage with them do so voluntarily (which is why some refer to them as the voluntary sector).
Stats SA used the same definition in its discussion document on non-profits published in February 2015 and based on 2012 data. The agency said nonprofits played an important role in national economies and policy. Measuring and explicitly reporting on them, it said, was important for improving economic statistics and providing policy, business and civic leaders with information for decision-making.
Some countries use a far narrower, others a wider, measure of nonprofits. On a broad definition, nonprofits include sports and recreation clubs, arts and cultural associations, schools and universities, research institutes, hospitals, social service organisations, religious congregations and faith-based service organisations, humanitarian assistance and relief organisations, charities, advocacy groups and foundations and charitable trusts. Co-operatives and mutual societies as well as other entities involved in volunteer work also get thrown in.
Statistics Canada groups nonprofits into three broad categories. Business nonprofits range from chambers of commerce and other forms of business associations to condominium associations. Community nonprofits include emergency relief, religious organisations and sports and recreation clubs.
The last category includes hospitals and universities — the government nonprofits, so named because they exist independent of government but are heavily influenced by it.These three categories contributed 9% of Canada’s GDP in 2020, with the government nonprofits accounting for 75% of this, community nonprofits (16%) and the business accounting for just under 9%.
In a recent blog the senior outreach staff of the New York Federal Reserve Bank describe the importance of the nonprofit sector even in a developed country. They write about the importance of nonprofits in New York state’s North Country, a large and mostly rural region of the state. Sparsely populated, the region lies near the Canadian border, and has several small towns and cities, including Lake Placid and Plattsburgh.
The New York Fed officials note that nonprofits are integral to sectors such as healthcare, education and social services. Beyond providing essential services, these entities contribute to job growth in areas such as housing, food service, and healthcare.
A challenge for nonprofits in this New York state region is providing services in an area that is vast geographically and has low population densities. This is a challenge also in some parts of SA, especially provinces such as Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, which have large rural populations dispersed over vast areas. This increases the cost of providing public services.
All of this shows that nonprofits are crucial for the functioning of societies but remain invisible in national financial and economic accounts.
Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Nonprofit entities provide vital services but work in shadows
