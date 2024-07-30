TOM EATON: Performative victimhood aside, Zuma could sell SA festive feudalism
30 July 2024 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma has a tough task ahead of him, even tougher than swearing to uphold the constitution while keeping a straight face. To avoid the ultimate horror — living off just his pension — he needs to sell SA the last thing many of its people want: chaotic, arbitrary rule by decree.
To be fair, if anyone can do it, it’s him and his MK party, a group that is proving adept at mashing together contradictory positions and selling them as common sense. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.