• Cachalia is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Are ministers’ gas-solution promises just hot air?
For SA to transcend its history of corruption, accountability must reign alongside aspiration
SA is a religious country — even the radicals in our midst carry a bible under one arm, and Das Kapital, Anne Frank’s Diary of a Young Girl or Frantz Fanon’s collected works under the other.
However, all suffer the tendency to performative behaviour that revolves on projecting a carefully curated image for the purpose of gaining approval, admiration or social validation. Newly elevated politicians vie for recognition with performative pronouncements about what they will do — structural constraints affecting bottom-line effects notwithstanding.
“We’ve got to focus on biosecurity and increased production. We’ve got to find new markets,” says John Steenhuisen of his agriculture portfolio.
Newly appointed public works & infrastructure minister Dean MacPherson’s vision focuses on fiscal responsibility, efficient resource utilisation and infrastructure development to boost the economy and create jobs.
Gayton McKenzie, minister for sports, arts & culture, says he will publish a list of creative recipients of departmental funding. “The time where only a select connected few benefit is over,” he announced.
FF+ MP and newly appointed minister Pieter Groenewald says he plans to tackle prison overcrowding and the premature release of offenders.
The president has placed inclusive economic growth at the top of our national agenda.
Hallelujah! Media statements fill the ether with promises. Of course, what is required is follow-through based on realities. Even religious folk know that when policies are merely performative there are consequences — ask the ANC, which once said it would govern “until Jesus returns”.
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wasted no time telling us that this month marked 100 days of no load-shedding for the first time since 2020. While this is a welcome development, it must be viewed in the light of the historical decrease in electricity consumption, juxtaposed with the increasing need for electricity to foster economic growth.
If the efforts of all ministers to stimulate the economy are to succeed, SA’s electricity output must increase accordingly. The question then becomes: how and from which sources can this best be achieved?
The renewables lobby says it will fill the gap, but the nameplate on renewables versus actual dispatchable electricity doesn’t match, so that’s not possible. Increased production from coal is not financeable; nuclear is expensive and has a lag time of up to 15 years; and hydro was severely neglected when electricity was plentiful and cheap.
That leaves gas and oil. About 2.5-trillion to 3-trillion cubic feet of gas is required to supply a substantial power plant. This would have to be imported while we wait for the exploration from our coastline to turn into actual supply — the environmental lobby notwithstanding.
Sasol has announced that the supply of gas from the Pande-Temane gas complex is running out and supply to Egoli Gas, Consol and ArcelorMittal will end in 2025 — the remainder being reserved by Sasol for use in Secunda and Sasolburg.
So, new gas solutions are required. While a liquefied natural gas plant with a floating storage re-gas unit requires three to five years, existing ones can be leased, thereby shortening the lead time. But will this solution be countenanced by those in control of the gas/energy cabal while new entrants to ministries tinker with agriculture, forestry & fisheries, home affairs, sports, arts & culture, traditional affairs and correctional services? Probably not — unless they can milk it. Plus ça change.
So, in a country where religion largely shapes the moral fabric and political discourse, the gap between rhetoric and action looms large. As politicians brandish promises like banners in a parish parade, the true test lies not in the proclamation but in the perseverance of achievable and impactful change.
While milestones such as the break in load-shedding offer hope, they underscore the need for sustained commitment and additional supply. For SA to supply the wherewithal for growth and transcend its history of inequality and corruption, accountability must reign alongside aspiration, ensuring that every promise made is a step towards a future where all voices are heard, cabals are broken and informed decisions taken and implemented.
I’ll wait and watch.
• Cachalia is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson.
