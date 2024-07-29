GAVIN RICH: Blitzboks winning bronze was good riposte to the infantile French
The Blitzboks picking up bronze at the Olympics was a huge achievement
29 July 2024 - 05:00
The bronze medal picked up by the Blitzboks at the Paris Olympics was a huge achievement by Philip Snyman and his team, and it is something to celebrate.
Admittedly that is not something we would have considered a few years back, when the SA Sevens team was at the apex of the abbreviated rugby code. In previous Olympics a bronze was considered a failure as there were considerably higher expectations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.