ALEXANDER PARKER: Rich or poor, we must do more with what we have
Low-hanging opportunities mean SA has far more scope than the UK to meet citizens’ urgent demands
29 July 2024 - 05:00
Witnessing the British elections up close from the once-Tory, now Labour, area of Lancashire I was holed up in recently, I realised that a lack of money for services is a universal complaint not always reflected in reality.
The UK is wealthy, and yet I have seen it described in some places as a poor country that happens to have London. That’s an exaggeration, but the sense of anger at the outgoing government was palpable, and while South Africans might regard what the British regard as deprivation with some surprise, the fact is that one’s measure of wealth or poverty will always be local, not global...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.