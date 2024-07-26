JONNY STEINBERG: Could democracy have come to SA in 1960?

The shooting at Sharpeville in 1960, when police opened fire on anti-pass demonstrators in the Vaal Triangle. Picture: SUPPLIED
Several years ago historian Saul Dubow published an essay pondering a counterfactual: what if, after the massacre at Sharpeville in March 1960, the ANC had not turned to armed struggle and the National Party government had opted for a path of reform? What would have become of SA?
The strength of Dubow’s counterfactual is that it is highly plausible. Nelson Mandela and his coterie won the debate in the ANC and its allies to launch an armed struggle by a hair’s breadth. Senior figures such as Albert Luthuli and Moses Kotane were extremely reluctant. The decision could easily have gone the other way.
As for the National Party, if the bullet that struck prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd at the Rand Show in April 1960 had killed him, the government would almost certainly have embarked on reform. The pressure, both internationally and within the ranks of the Afrikaans establishment, was enormous. It took Verwoerd’s obstinacy and his patrician leadership to batten down the hatches.
Indeed, in the wake of Sharpeville, the pass laws were suspended and senior government figures spoke publicly of changing course. They observed with relish how divided the black opposition was; the ANC and the PAC were practically at war. Inviting them to genuinely substantial talks, senior politicians imagined, would surely tear them apart.
What would have happened in SA had Dubow’s counterfactual come to pass? The question is by its nature impossible to answer with certainty. The late Hermann Giliomee suggested that SA was not ready for political equality until the late 1960s. Had it been introduced before SA sufficiently modernised, he wrote in The Afrikaners, “liberal democracy based on universal franchise would almost certainly have generated populist demands, serious strife and capital flight”.
Maybe. But as Giliomee himself argued, by the early 1970s, when, by his lights a transition to democracy was now urgent, white SA was too rich and comfortable to change course. 1960 was the moment of real possibility. It is then that both sides had a genuine desire to talk.
And so we return to Dubow’s counterfactual. Imagine the ghastly fixtures in recent SA history that would never have come to pass. The forced removal of millions of people to the homelands; the rise of heavily subsidised manufacturing industries on the outskirts of the bantustans destined to crumble the moment the economy was opened to foreign competition; the destruction of black education as schools became battlefields; and above all the insurrections of the mid-1980s, which tore apart countless communities and from which, it is plausible to argue, SA has never recovered.
The mind explodes with all sorts of thoughts. One of these settles on the figure of Mandela. By the 1980s he was as sensitive as anyone to the destructiveness of civil war and he threw the weight of his reputation behind the quest to avoid it. It is plausible to argue that only with his presence was it possible to get SA to consent to genuine majority rule in the 1990s without a bloodbath.
Had there been no Mandela then, SA’s transition to democracy may never have begun. But if the counterfactual discussed here is to be taken seriously, it should also be said that had there been no Mandela and no Verwoerd in the early 60s, SA may well have forged a path to democracy then. For they were the two key figures who shaped the future at a critical time.
One could say that what Mandela saved SA from in 1990 was, at least in part, a mistake he himself had made 30 years earlier. For he was the driving force behind what was arguably one of the greatest strategic blunders in the history of modern SA. None of this detracts from Mandela’s stature. None of it erases his extraordinary achievements later. But it certainly does nuance his political biography.
With its electoral decline, the ANC is not just losing its grip on SA’s politics but also its power to describe what happened in the past. This is a good thing. We need to see history more clearly.
• Steinberg teaches at Yale University’s Council on African Studies.
JONNY STEINBERG: Could democracy have come to SA in 1960?
What Nelson Mandela saved SA from in 1990 was partly a mistake he made 30 years earlier
Several years ago historian Saul Dubow published an essay pondering a counterfactual: what if, after the massacre at Sharpeville in March 1960, the ANC had not turned to armed struggle and the National Party government had opted for a path of reform? What would have become of SA?
The strength of Dubow’s counterfactual is that it is highly plausible. Nelson Mandela and his coterie won the debate in the ANC and its allies to launch an armed struggle by a hair’s breadth. Senior figures such as Albert Luthuli and Moses Kotane were extremely reluctant. The decision could easily have gone the other way.
As for the National Party, if the bullet that struck prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd at the Rand Show in April 1960 had killed him, the government would almost certainly have embarked on reform. The pressure, both internationally and within the ranks of the Afrikaans establishment, was enormous. It took Verwoerd’s obstinacy and his patrician leadership to batten down the hatches.
Indeed, in the wake of Sharpeville, the pass laws were suspended and senior government figures spoke publicly of changing course. They observed with relish how divided the black opposition was; the ANC and the PAC were practically at war. Inviting them to genuinely substantial talks, senior politicians imagined, would surely tear them apart.
What would have happened in SA had Dubow’s counterfactual come to pass? The question is by its nature impossible to answer with certainty. The late Hermann Giliomee suggested that SA was not ready for political equality until the late 1960s. Had it been introduced before SA sufficiently modernised, he wrote in The Afrikaners, “liberal democracy based on universal franchise would almost certainly have generated populist demands, serious strife and capital flight”.
Maybe. But as Giliomee himself argued, by the early 1970s, when, by his lights a transition to democracy was now urgent, white SA was too rich and comfortable to change course. 1960 was the moment of real possibility. It is then that both sides had a genuine desire to talk.
And so we return to Dubow’s counterfactual. Imagine the ghastly fixtures in recent SA history that would never have come to pass. The forced removal of millions of people to the homelands; the rise of heavily subsidised manufacturing industries on the outskirts of the bantustans destined to crumble the moment the economy was opened to foreign competition; the destruction of black education as schools became battlefields; and above all the insurrections of the mid-1980s, which tore apart countless communities and from which, it is plausible to argue, SA has never recovered.
The mind explodes with all sorts of thoughts. One of these settles on the figure of Mandela. By the 1980s he was as sensitive as anyone to the destructiveness of civil war and he threw the weight of his reputation behind the quest to avoid it. It is plausible to argue that only with his presence was it possible to get SA to consent to genuine majority rule in the 1990s without a bloodbath.
Had there been no Mandela then, SA’s transition to democracy may never have begun. But if the counterfactual discussed here is to be taken seriously, it should also be said that had there been no Mandela and no Verwoerd in the early 60s, SA may well have forged a path to democracy then. For they were the two key figures who shaped the future at a critical time.
One could say that what Mandela saved SA from in 1990 was, at least in part, a mistake he himself had made 30 years earlier. For he was the driving force behind what was arguably one of the greatest strategic blunders in the history of modern SA. None of this detracts from Mandela’s stature. None of it erases his extraordinary achievements later. But it certainly does nuance his political biography.
With its electoral decline, the ANC is not just losing its grip on SA’s politics but also its power to describe what happened in the past. This is a good thing. We need to see history more clearly.
• Steinberg teaches at Yale University’s Council on African Studies.
JONNY STEINBERG: How coalition politics may change fixed voting patterns
JONNY STEINBERG: In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go
JONNY STEINBERG: Centre is holding because liberation narrative remains strong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Killing a leader does not kill their ideas
OBITUARY: Aziz Pahad, SA’s best deputy foreign minister who never got the top ...
Cyril Ramaphosa calls on citizens to defend hard-won freedoms ahead of Human ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.