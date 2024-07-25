KHAYA SITHOLE: State applies brakes to dangerous job spinning
The two-pot retirement savings system can be seen as the state saving us from ourselves
Over the past few weeks the unity government has been dealing with two issues related to spinning. The new sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, proposed adding spinning to the national portfolio of sports codes. While many assumed he was referring to the pastime of middle-class gym fanatics who spin their way around a gym from time to time, those with a more adventurous streak had another form of spinning in mind altogether.
In some societies men and women of adventure have been known to occasionally “spin” in cars at high speeds in pursuit of an adrenaline rush, and those who do it best earn the accolade of spinning champion. While this may indeed appeal to some fans, the idea that such a reckless and dangerous social pursuit should be elevated to national sport status is the type of adventurous hyperbole McKenzie occasionally activates in his political invective, and should be dismissed with a pinch of salt. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.