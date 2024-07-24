MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Sadie wines’ remarkable 25-year trajectory
Eben Sadie had a vision to make uniquely SA wines, composed of the oldest and most authentic Cape vineyards
Sadie Family Wines has been around for almost 25 years — not a long time compared with the Antinoris and Frescobaldis, who have been at it for about 800 years, but it has followed a remarkable trajectory in that limited time. In the context of the New World, Sadie’s is a singular achievement.
The vision that made this cellar the Cape’s equivalent of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti had no prior model anywhere in the world. Eben Sadie’s career launched at Spice Route in the heady days of post-1994 SA. The brand was a joint venture between John Platter (of the eponymous guide fame), Gyles Webb (Thelema) Charles Back (Fairview) and Jabulani Ntshangase (ex-Cape Classics in New York). As the Spice Route founding partners began to go their separate ways, Sadie — not yet 30 years old — conceived a new kind of wine enterprise with a new kind of identity...
