KATE THOMPSON DAVY: CrowdStrike outage is a boon for the anti-concentration cause
What took us down was a tiny file issued by the ‘good guys’ not an elaborate hack
24 July 2024 - 05:00
News of the huge CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage over the weekend is, in the parlance of the print heydays, not so much wrapping today’s fish ’n chips takeaways as it is already festering at the bottom of the bin. Such is the pace of news these days.
In fact, I bet CrowdStrike’s PR team popped a bottle of bubbly on Sunday when US President Joe Biden chose to bow out of the US elections race. But before we move on to the next newsbite, we should consider the lessons this one holds for us. ..
