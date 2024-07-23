NEIL MANTHORP: A sobering look at the true cost of ‘you can’t put a price on that’
23 July 2024 - 04:59
Every cricketing achievement and career has a cost — anyone who says “you can’t put a price on that” is either not trying hard enough or they’re being disingenuous. Or they’re not professional cricketers and probably don’t know any.
When Kavem Hodge raised his bat to acknowledge the standing ovation from a capacity crowd at Trent Bridge three days ago for his maiden Test century against England, there would have been some viewers believing the moment was priceless...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.