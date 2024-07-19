HILARY JOFFE: Treasury may have reached limit in extracting more tax from the rich
Study into 2017 hike in the maximum marginal tax rate suggests SA is now ‘Laffered’ out
19 July 2024 - 05:00
In the last four years of the Zuma administration — when the economy was falling off the rails, tax revenues were falling behind budget and the public debt was spiralling — the government resorted to hiking personal income tax rates for the first time since democracy.
The then finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, pitched this as an effort not only to raise more revenue but also one designed to reduce inequality. It failed. Government revenues, particularly from personal income taxes, fell even further behind budget targets the following year...
