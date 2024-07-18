MARK BARNES: Sport offers valuable lessons on success and succession
World list of aged politicians seeking re-election is long
18 July 2024 - 05:00
In sport, succession is almost a natural phenomenon. It’s a bit like it is in the wild — the fittest survive. Though much weight seems to be given to adding up how many titles you’ve won, or tournaments you’ve played, individuals all have a perform-by date. Then it’s time to go.
On Saturday at Wimbledon, in the “gentlemen’s” final, we witnessed the triumph of youth over experience. That is what seemed to be the difference in a straight sets win, despite the buckets of talent and determination on both sides of the net. This is as it should be; renewal should be welcomed. ..
