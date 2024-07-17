WANDILE SIHLOBO: Prospect of La Niña in upcoming season a welcome development
The El Niño weather event has ended and we are moving towards a more favourable agricultural production environment
17 July 2024 - 05:00
We are two months away from the start of the 2024/25 summer crop season. Early indications of weather prospects are encouraging, showing a firm likelihood of a La Niña occurrence.
The International Research Institute for Climate Change & Society at Columbia University places the probability of a La Niña occurrence at over 50% between now and April 2025. Such weather events typically bring above-average rainfall across SA and the entire southern region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.