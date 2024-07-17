JOHAN STEYN: Behind the curtain of human labour in AI-powered systems
Many companies overstate their technological knowledge to attract investors
17 July 2024 - 05:00
Wolfgang von Kempelen, a Hungarian author and inventor, was able to capture Europe with his creation, The Mechanical Turk, a spectacular chess-playing automaton.
It was the year 1770 and audiences were astonished by the seeming autonomy of this engineering marvel, which is said to have defeated notable figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Napoleon. Nevertheless, Kempelen’s genius in merging technology and deception was demonstrated by his machine being operated by a human behind the scenes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.