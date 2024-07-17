ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Donald Trump and authoritarian capitalism redux
17 July 2024 - 05:00
As a basis for organising society capitalism has historically relied on arguments and noble lies to make the public believe in its necessity and indispensability.
There is, to be sure, nothing for which an argument cannot be made. It has never been perfect, not anywhere. Human strengths, weakness or greed, and entropy for that matter, have all made sure of that. Capitalism has had to be tweaked repeatedly in search of perfection. ..
