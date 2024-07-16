TOM EATON: Religious Right see God’s hand in Trump’s ‘miraculous’ escape
Belief that ‘ordinary’ people are expendable props in lives of our leaders resonates in SA
16 July 2024 - 05:00
As Americans wonder how and why Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to get an assault rifle onto one of the few roofs around the Butler Farm showgrounds on Saturday, one group has seen an undeniable miracle that has revealed an irrefutable truth: God reached down and saved Donald Trump because Trump is God’s chosen politician.
By Sunday morning the evangelical American Right was codifying the failed assassination as a religious event. Franklin Graham, son of Billy, proclaimed that it was “obvious that God’s hand of protection was on him”. Marco Rubio insisted that “God protected Donald Trump”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.