TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Virgin Active’s troubling blind spot
16 July 2024 - 05:00
Virgin Active is in a glaring spotlight — one that reveals a boardroom devoid of racial and gender diversity. With two-thirds ownership by Christo Wiese-backed Brait, the fitness club chain’s 10-member board lacks representation from black individuals and includes just one woman.
This isn’t merely an oversight; it’s a disconcerting blind spot that raises fundamental questions about the board’s decision-making perspectives and, inadvertently, perpetuates existing disparities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.