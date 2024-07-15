AYABONGA CAWE: SA’s solar panel duty is appropriate amid threat from China
We cannot be wedded to a monastic faith in free trade when counterparties are not burdened with same considerations
15 July 2024 - 05:00
In our third-year public economics class nearly 15 years ago we were told about an important feature that defined “public goods”. They were “non-rivalrous” in consumption, such that their availability or supply would not be affected by how many people used the good.
Unlike land, water and other commodities on earth, which can be encircled and made “property”, the sun would seem to be non-rivalrous property. Yet, the trade in the tools that make harnessing energy from the sun possible is far more “rivalrous”. ..
