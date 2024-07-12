HILARY JOFFE: SA rerating may have to wait until GNU earns its stripes
Investors and ratings agencies want to see whether SA can attain and sustain higher growth rates
12 July 2024 - 05:00
What would it take for SA to be rerated by investors, particularly bond market investors, and by ratings agencies?
The rand, bonds and equities have seen a huge rally over the past month on news of the government of national unity (GNU), outperforming emerging-market peers by miles. But much of that has been a reversal of the risk investors priced in ahead of the election, not yet a rerating as such...
