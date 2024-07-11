PETER BRUCE: Success stokes old ambition as Eskom begins to dream again
Caution is in order though, as it is precisely because the utility has run out of grid that private sector renewable energy projects have stalled
11 July 2024 - 05:00
By now we can definitively say SA’s electricity crisis is over. Probably. If you can do 100 days without load-shedding then you can do 1,000 days. Eskom today has done very well to fix what it so comprehensively broke yesterday.
Success wasn’t always guaranteed though, and the magic ingredient has been leadership. I wrote when he became chair in November last year that Mteto Nyati was the real deal (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-10-12-peter-bruce-mteto-nyati-appointment-a-good-move-for-eskom--and-for-us/), and he is. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.