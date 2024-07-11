KHAYA SITHOLE: Vigilance of regulators in a borderless world
Introduction of global competitors has created new challenges for local businesses
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Over the past few years the use of international business platforms has escalated in SA, in line with trends across the world.
From streaming devices such as Netflix to accommodation services like Airbnb and transport services like Uber and Bolt, South Africans have benefited from the twin waves of improved digital access and greater choice for different services, regardless of the origins of the big idea...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.