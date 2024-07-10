KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Have the promises of the digital sharing economy withered on the vine?
Airbnb is an example of how locals suffer when the benefits are overconcentrated
The “as-a-service” model of platforms such as Airbnb, WeWork and Uber disrupted industries, created competition for incumbents, and offered the promise of side-hustles and extra income to Joe Public. The principle remains alluring: we don’t have too little, we have unequal distribution.
By listing your spare bedroom for rent or adding your car to a ride-share scheme you would make money, help those who need those services, and reduce the nonproductive downtime of such assets. In 2024, though, many are starting to look askance at the model and ask if the dreams of the digital-enabled sharing economy have morphed into a nightmare of insecure gig jobs and rising rents...
