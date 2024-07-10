JOHN DLUDLU: The silent killer of small businesses is alive
Too many SOEs and state departments still pay hundreds of small businesses late or not at all
10 July 2024 - 05:00
Three years ago three business organisations — Business Unity SA, Business Leadership SA and the Small Business Institute — ran a successful campaign aimed at encouraging large businesses to settle invoices owed to small business suppliers in a timely manner. The call was also endorsed by the CEO Initiative.
The campaign, launched in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in an unprecedented public pledge by more than 50 JSE-listed companies to pay small business suppliers within 30 days, in line with decades-long government policy. ..
