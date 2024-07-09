TOM EATON: Ducking as the future comes rushing on
09 July 2024 - 05:00
As change erupts across the world, politicians mired in the old order are facing an evolutionary crisis. Some are adapting. Others are finding a niche and sticking to it. And in Gauteng, they’re taking a long, suspicious look at the onrushing future, and deciding it’s not for them.
To be fair, it’s a fairly chaotic moment for most of us. I find it very confusing and therefore faintly upsetting to have electricity all the time. How has this happened? Who is responsible? Someone needs to explain. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.