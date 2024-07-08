MICHAEL MORRIS: Let’s no allow petty squabbles to eclipse SA’s potential
A spirit of collective bloody-mindedness will show politicians that no single party is more important than SA
08 July 2024 - 05:00
I read a news story last week about Hong Kong officials singling out schools for singing the Chinese national anthem “too softly”, and immediately knew how lucky I was to live in a society that is instinctively contemptuous of anything remotely like approved behaviour.
This is not always comforting, but it is something we can almost certainly count ourselves lucky for...
