ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump vs Biden sequel sets the bar very low
US election is widely portrayed as a contest between a senile octogenarian and a criminal, hate-spewing lunatic
08 July 2024 - 05:00
Hollywood loves a sequel, so it is fitting that the current US presidential contest is a repeat of the bitter 2020 slugfest.
The recent presidential debate between Joe Biden, the incumbent 81-year-old Democrat, and Donald Trump, his 78-year-old Republican challenger, has been widely portrayed as a contest between a geriatric octogenarian drifting gently into senility, and a hate-spewing lunatic recently convicted for using campaign funds to pay a porn star hush money...
