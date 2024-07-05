DAVID SHAPIRO: Sit back and enjoy the Nvidia ride
Even after spectacular gains, the stock continues to dominate market sentiment
Nvidia unequivocally owned the first half of the trading year. The huge demand for the organisation’s high-quality chips from tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta powered the company’s share price 150% higher, underpinning the S&P 500’s climb to a series of new highs in the first half of 2024.
Even after Nvidia’s spectacular gains (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2024-06-05-nvidia-overtakes-apple-to-become-worlds-second-most-valuable-listed-company/), the stock continues to dominate market sentiment on the conviction that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the way businesses use and process data...
