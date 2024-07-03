WANDILE SIHLOBO: GNU big-hitters aligned over agriculture
As the dust settles after the May 29 elections and the seventh administration begins its term, the next step will be a realignment of policy ideas under the newly formed government of national unity (GNU). Regarding agriculture, the big political parties in the GNU — the ANC, DA and IFP — appear to be broadly aligned.
The ANC has been governing under the vision of the National Development Plan (NDP), which was recently distilled into the agriculture & agro-processing master plan. The aim is to grow an inclusive and competitive agricultural economy. The approach is through deep-dive value chain and commodity corridors in various regions of SA. Implementation of the plan has been limited so far, but the enthusiasm for it among big stakeholders in the sector remains high. ..
