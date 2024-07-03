STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Unlocking growth: how AI can revolutionise Africa’s hospitality sector
Key enabler can analyse visitor behaviour patterns, market trends and competitive landscapes
03 July 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s hospitality industry is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach $73.14bn by 2032. This expansion presents a fertile ground for technological innovation, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a transformative force that can reshape the sector.
As hotels in the continent prepare to capitalise on this growth, AI stands out as a key enabler of operational efficiency, personalised guest experiences and strategic decision-making...
