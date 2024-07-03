JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Efficient labour market key to political stability
Economic growth is a determining factor for the level and speed of job creation
03 July 2024 - 05:00
Among the most important markets in any country is one that connects most citizens to the economy, enabling them to benefit from its growth and development. That is the labour market, whose effective workings are important for socioeconomic development and political stability.
There should therefore be no greater urgency for the new government than getting SA’s labour market to work well — that is, enable those who seek work to sell their labour to potential employers, ideally at wages that enable workers to make a decent living...
