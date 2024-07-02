DUMA GQUBULE: State’s vision without a plan is just a dream
02 July 2024 - 05:00
During his first state of the nation address in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This year we will be initiating measures to set the country on a new path of growth, employment and transformation. We will do this by getting social partners in our country to collaborate in building a social compact on which we will create drivers of economic recovery.”
Four years later, during his 2022 state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said: “We have given ourselves 100 days to finalise a comprehensive social compact to grow our economy, create jobs and combat hunger.” ..
