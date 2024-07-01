LEIGH KRETZSCHMAR: SA aviation must open up, attract diverse skills

Aviation is an enhancer. It creates employment, facilitates trade, enables tourism and supports sustainable development globally. But transforming the SA aviation landscape is turbulent. Here’s why.
I’ve spent two years at the helm of a private aviation company, and as a relative newcomer to the industry — a chartered accountant with 15 years spent in a commercial, nonaviation background — I feel, perhaps controversially, that aviation on the whole needs more perspective and alternative insight from nonaviation industries. In my opinion there has not been enough of this.
A small pool of people make up this industry. Many have a lifetime of experience, having entered and remained in aviation throughout their careers. Those within tend to be driven by a fascination for flight and are deeply committed to the ecosystem surrounding it. Their expertise, professionalism and depth of knowledge is vital to the industry’s sustainability.
However, enhancement, or transformation, requires change in two dimensions — people and business. I question how this industry can think differently and grow exponentially with the same people at the table who have been there for so long.
Applying business knowledge and insights from a broader commercial standpoint ultimately makes people and processes work smarter and better in any industry. SA aviation is at the point where we need to open up and attract diverse skills from outside own industry.
Hard knocks
Strong commercial business perspective from the outside will add a new dimension to leading the aviation industry into a sustainable future.
Covid-19 was severely tough on this industry through lockdown, and while aviation companies continue to regain commercial stabilisation, now is the ideal time to apply innovative business perspectives and principles of efficiency to help optimise operating models.
It makes commercial sense to transform on-the-go to improve business models during what is still, many months later, a recovery period. Transformation as an enhancer should not be an afterthought — a case of waiting for spare cash and free time. This industry needs to invest in itself now.
Beyond pilots and engineers
There is a crucial need for young talent, yet the education sector is largely unaware of the scope of jobs within aviation beyond pilots and engineers. Considering only 10% of our workforce at Fireblade Aviation is made up of pilots, there’s a largely unknown depth of skill and talent spread across a multitude of disciplines responsible for making an aviation operation successful.
If the industry intends to build a sustainable future, it needs to reach out and inspire a broader range of people, particularly as international demand for aviation resources is drawing many local experts away to work abroad.
Back to the start
If we don’t get students interested in aviation they will pursue other careers. Passion must start somewhere, and the industry needs to engage the youth market.
We need to consider ways to ignite a passion for aviation in young children: job shadowing where those who have possibly never been inside an aircraft get tangible experience; more initiatives such as the Netherlands Airport Consultants’ Girls in Aviation programme, where real investment is made by players in the industry to develop a long-term career pipeline; and develop ways to engage far more comprehensively at school career and university days in aligned faculties.
If the industry intends to build a sustainable future, it needs to reach out and inspire a broader range of people
Green fuel innovation, AI, digitisation and environmental sustainability are all areas for new careers in aviation. We also need more female engineers and pilots, more junior aviation engineers, and to create opportunities for those who are unskilled and interested in the industry. Industry growth flourishes on fresh perspectives and adaptability as the catalyst for innovation and growth.
For SA and the world to thrive economically while becoming a better place we need ecosystem expansion. Aviation is a key enabler of connectivity. While one company can’t solve the industry’s complexities alone, I am intent on building a sustainable future by addressing skills shortages, promoting diversity and inclusion and driving economic growth.
Creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce is not just the right thing to do, it’s also good for business.
• Kretzschmar is the MD of Fireblade Aviation.
