GAVIN MAGUIRE: UK uses renewables to generate 66% of electricity
Electricity from fossil fuel in January to May was the lowest for at least nine years
28 June 2024 - 05:00
Littleton, Colorado — Power producers in the UK cut the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation by 16% over the first five months of 2024 from the same period in 2023, data from think-tank Ember shows.
The 33.55 terawatt hours of electricity generated from fossil fuels was the lowest for January to May in at least nine years, and marks the third consecutive year of cuts to fossil fuels in UK power generation during that window...
