MIKE DOLAN: Run-up to UK election remarkably free of fiscal controversy
Liz Truss showed political parties exactly what not to do if they want to gain or retain power
27 June 2024 - 05:00
London — Thanks in part to former UK prime minister Liz Truss’ singular contribution to financial stability two years ago, Britain is proving something of an exception among major economies heading for elections this year: there is little or no fiscal or financial controversy.
And perhaps the Truss episode is even reining in other Group of Seven countries too by neatly having illustrated exactly what not to do if you want to gain or stay in power and don’t want to scare the horses. Even the French far right are softening their tone as weekend polls near — just in case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.