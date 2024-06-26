MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Texture and nuance add to 2015 Grande Dame’s precision
Despite unfavourable conditions, the recently released luxury cuvée is surprisingly bright, fresh and layered
26 June 2024 - 05:00
SA is now in the top 25 of the world’s champagne-consuming nations, drinking its way through more than 1.4-million bottles a year — a volume slightly greater than the whole of China. Thirty years ago we put away less than 20% of this volume.
Don’t waste your time wondering if there’s a connection between the birth of our democracy and this sales boom. The champagne socialists of the ANC made French fizz the beverage of choice among that class of people for whom “work” means “working the system”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.